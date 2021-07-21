Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $126.00 price objective on the semiconductor company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Entegris is a leading provider of materials management solutions to the microelectronics industry including, in particular, the semiconductor manufacturing and disk manufacturing markets. The company’s materials management solutions for the semiconductor industry assure the integrity of materials as they are handled, stored, processed and transported throughout the semiconductor manufacturing process. These solutions enable customers to protect their investment in work-in-process and finished devices. “

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Entegris in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. They set an outperform rating for the company. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Entegris in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They set a neutral rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Entegris from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Entegris has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $112.70.

ENTG stock opened at $116.49 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.78 billion, a PE ratio of 50.00 and a beta of 1.26. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $115.32. The company has a quick ratio of 3.33, a current ratio of 4.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Entegris has a 52 week low of $60.61 and a 52 week high of $126.41.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $512.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $518.05 million. Entegris had a return on equity of 27.38% and a net margin of 16.26%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Entegris will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 28th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 27th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.27%. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.60%.

In other news, Director Paul L. H. Olson sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.41, for a total value of $238,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 23,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,812,105.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Brian F. Sullivan sold 2,567 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.51, for a total transaction of $293,947.17. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 97,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,167,129.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 30,316 shares of company stock valued at $3,596,263. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Entegris by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 996,088 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $122,488,000 after acquiring an additional 74,254 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Entegris by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 2,927 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $360,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Entegris in the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Entegris by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,512 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group acquired a new position in shares of Entegris in the 1st quarter worth approximately $203,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.02% of the company’s stock.

About Entegris

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions for manufacturing processes in the semiconductor and other high-technology industries in North America, Taiwan, South Korea, Japan, China, Europe, and Southeast Asia.

