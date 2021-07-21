Energous (NASDAQ:WATT) & (NYSE:BDR) Critical Contrast

Energous (NASDAQ:WATT) and (NYSE:BDR) are both industrial products companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, valuation and profitability.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

13.6% of Energous shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.2% of Energous shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Energous and ‘s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Energous -7,727.74% -95.97% -84.85% N/A N/A N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Energous and ‘s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Energous $330,000.00 448.60 -$31.83 million ($0.76) -3.14 N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Energous.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Energous and , as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Energous 0 0 1 0 3.00 1 0 0 0 1.00

Energous presently has a consensus price target of $5.00, indicating a potential upside of 109.21%.

Summary

Energous beats on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Energous Company Profile

Energous Corporation develops wire-free charging solutions. The company develops WattUp wireless power technology that consists of semiconductor chipsets, software controls, hardware designs, and antennas that enables radio frequency based wire-free charging for electronic devices. It has a strategic partnership with Xentris Wireless to develop ruggedized products for military applications using the company's radio frequency based charging technology. The company's products are used in home, medical, automotive, industrial, military and office. Energous Corporation was formerly known as DvineWave Inc. and changed its name to Energous Corporation in January 2014. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

