Encompass Health Co. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.28 (NYSE:EHC)

Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, July 20th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be given a dividend of 0.28 per share on Friday, October 15th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th.

Encompass Health has raised its dividend payment by 14.3% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Encompass Health has a dividend payout ratio of 27.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Encompass Health to earn $4.42 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.12 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 25.3%.

Encompass Health stock opened at $79.96 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. Encompass Health has a 1-year low of $60.44 and a 1-year high of $89.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.96 billion, a PE ratio of 26.22, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.13.

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. Encompass Health had a return on equity of 15.89% and a net margin of 6.49%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Encompass Health will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on EHC shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Encompass Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $87.00 to $104.00 in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Encompass Health from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Encompass Health from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Encompass Health currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $94.63.

About Encompass Health

Encompass Health Corporation provides facility-based and home-based post-acute healthcare services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Inpatient Rehabilitation, and Home Health and Hospice. The Inpatient Rehabilitation segment provides specialized rehabilitative treatment on an inpatient and outpatient basis to patients who are recovering from conditions, such as stroke and other neurological disorders, cardiac and pulmonary conditions, brain and spinal cord injuries, complex orthopedic conditions, and amputations.

