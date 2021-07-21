Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA) Trading Down 2.9%

Shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA) traded down 2.9% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $41.26 and last traded at $41.35. 3,214 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 156,461 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.60.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.88.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.51.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.94) by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $20.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.05 million. Enanta Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 78.57% and a negative return on equity of 12.21%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.30) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -4.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 42.8% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 787 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. South Dakota Investment Council grew its stake in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 142.7% in the 1st quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 16,746 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $826,000 after acquiring an additional 9,846 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 21.3% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,185 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P grew its stake in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 19,408 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $958,000 after acquiring an additional 1,399 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in Enanta Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,856,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.49% of the company’s stock.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops small molecule drugs for the treatment of viral infections and liver diseases. Its research and development disease targets include respiratory syncytial virus, non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, SARS-CoV-2, human metapneumovirus, and hepatitis B virus.

