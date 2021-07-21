Employers (EIG) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Employers (NYSE:EIG) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, July 22nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.51 per share for the quarter.

Employers (NYSE:EIG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $163.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $166.02 million. Employers had a net margin of 23.77% and a return on equity of 8.26%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.35 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Employers to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of EIG stock traded up $0.26 on Wednesday, reaching $41.48. The company had a trading volume of 193,015 shares, compared to its average volume of 114,852. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 0.01. Employers has a one year low of $28.89 and a one year high of $43.82. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.23.

EIG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Employers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Boenning Scattergood raised shares of Employers from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, April 23rd.

About Employers

Employers Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the commercial property and casualty insurance industry primarily in the United States. It offers workers' compensation insurance to small businesses in low to medium hazard industries. The company markets its products through independent local, regional, and national agents and brokers; alternative distribution channels; and national, regional, and local trade groups and associations, as well as directly to customers.

