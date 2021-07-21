Empire Company Limited (OTCMKTS:EMLAF) Short Interest Update

Empire Company Limited (OTCMKTS:EMLAF) saw a large decline in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 153,200 shares, a decline of 30.8% from the June 15th total of 221,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 18.7 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:EMLAF remained flat at $$31.43 during trading on Wednesday. Empire has a one year low of $24.35 and a one year high of $34.90. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.17.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Empire from C$47.00 to C$45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Desjardins lifted their price objective on shares of Empire from C$44.00 to C$45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, CIBC increased their target price on Empire from C$45.00 to C$46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Empire currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.33.

Empire Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the food retail and related real estate businesses in Canada. It operates through two segments, Food Retailing, and Investments and Other Operations. The company owns, affiliates, and franchises approximately 1,500 retail stores under various retail banners, including Sobeys, Safeway, IGA, Foodland, FreshCo, Thrifty Foods, Farm Boy, Longo's, and Lawtons Drugs; and approximately 350 retail fuel locations, as well as operates grocery e-commerce stores under the banners, such as VoilÃ by Sobeys, Grocery Gateway, IGA.net, and ThriftyFoods.com.

