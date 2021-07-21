Emera Incorporated (OTCMKTS:EMRAF) Receives $59.50 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Emera Incorporated (OTCMKTS:EMRAF) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $59.75.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on EMRAF. Raymond James cut Emera from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. CIBC boosted their price target on Emera from C$58.00 to C$59.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Get Emera alerts:

Shares of EMRAF traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $45.70. The stock had a trading volume of 1,393 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,260. Emera has a 52-week low of $38.13 and a 52-week high of $48.28. The company has a fifty day moving average of $46.37.

Emera Incorporated, an energy and services company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity to various customers. The company operates through Florida Electric Utility, Canadian Electric Utilities, Other Electric Utilities, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Other segments.

See Also: Blockchain

Receive News & Ratings for Emera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.