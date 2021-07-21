Elisa Oyj (OTCMKTS:ELMUF) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Elisa Oyj (OTCMKTS:ELMUF)‘s stock had its “underweight” rating restated by JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Elisa Oyj from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Elisa Oyj presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Shares of Elisa Oyj stock opened at $64.55 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $62.16. Elisa Oyj has a 52 week low of $51.15 and a 52 week high of $64.55.

Elisa Oyj provides data communications and digital services. It operates in two segments, Consumer Customers and Corporate Customers segments. The company offers telecommunications and communications services, such as fixed and mobile subscription, digital, cable-tv subscription, entertainment, and e-reading services, as well as video conferencing services.

