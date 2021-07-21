Electromed (NYSEAMERICAN:ELMD) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Electromed (NYSEAMERICAN:ELMD) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Electromed, Inc. manufactures, markets and sells products that provide airway clearance therapy to patients with compromised pulmonary function. The Company is the designer, manufacturer and worldwide provider of the SmartVest® Airway Clearance System and related products. The patented system uses High Frequency Chest Wall Oscillation (HFCWO), an alternative to Chest Physiotherapy (CPT), to deliver airway clearance treatment. The Company manufactures its products for use by chronically-ill patients who face health risks due to pneumonia and mucus accumulation in the lungs, particularly patients with cystic fibrosis, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), bronchiectasis, and neuro-muscular disorders. The purpose of its primary product, the SmartVest System, is to loosen, mobilize, and release respiratory secretions from the lungs. The Company’s products are primarily used in the home health care market and in hospitals. Electromed, Inc. is headquartered in New Prague, Minnesota. “

Get Electromed alerts:

Separately, Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Electromed in a research note on Thursday, March 25th.

Electromed stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $11.71. 50,999 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 67,274. The company has a market cap of $101.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.65. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.91. Electromed has a 1-year low of $8.10 and a 1-year high of $18.69.

Electromed (NYSEAMERICAN:ELMD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $8.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.50 million. Electromed had a net margin of 9.86% and a return on equity of 10.36%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Electromed will post 0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Electromed news, Director Stephen H. Craney acquired 10,000 shares of Electromed stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.35 per share, for a total transaction of $93,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 587,901 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,496,874.35. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 19.60% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Electromed by 6.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,815 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 1,264 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Electromed by 159.0% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,899 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 3,621 shares during the period. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Electromed in the first quarter worth about $69,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Electromed by 4.1% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 211,577 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,230,000 after buying an additional 8,358 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Electromed in the fourth quarter worth about $103,000. Institutional investors own 42.62% of the company’s stock.

Electromed Company Profile

Electromed, Inc develops, manufactures, markets, and sells airway clearance therapy and related products that apply high frequency chest wall oscillation (HFCWO) therapy in pulmonary care for patients of all ages in the United States and internationally. The company offers SmartVest airway clearance system; SmartVest SQL System that consists of an inflatable therapy garment, a programmable air pulse generator, and a patented single-hose that delivers air pulses from the generator to the garment; and SmartVest Connect, a wireless technology with personalized HFCWO therapy management portal for patients with compromised pulmonary function.

Featured Article: Upside/Downside Explanation

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Electromed (ELMD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Electromed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electromed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.