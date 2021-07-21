Electrolux (OTC:ELUXF) Lowered to “Sell” at Kepler Capital Markets

Electrolux (OTC:ELUXF) was downgraded by equities researchers at Kepler Capital Markets to a “sell” rating in a report released on Wednesday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $200.00 price target on the stock.
Separately, Pareto Securities raised shares of Electrolux to a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday.
