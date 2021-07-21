EJF Capital LLC Invests $714,000 in KINS Technology Group Inc. (NASDAQ:KINZ)

EJF Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of KINS Technology Group Inc. (NASDAQ:KINZ) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 72,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $714,000. EJF Capital LLC owned 0.89% of KINS Technology Group at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in KINZ. Sanders Morris Harris LLC bought a new stake in KINS Technology Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $247,000. Deltec Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of KINS Technology Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $981,000. Mizuho Securities USA LLC acquired a new position in shares of KINS Technology Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,853,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of KINS Technology Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $981,000. Finally, Exos Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of KINS Technology Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $98,000.

Shares of KINZ stock remained flat at $$9.89 during trading on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 5,551 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,571. KINS Technology Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.65 and a 1-year high of $10.49. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.87.

KINS Technology Group Inc does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. KINS Technology Group Inc was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Palo Alto, California.

