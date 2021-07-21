EJF Capital LLC Cuts Stock Position in CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT)

EJF Capital LLC lowered its stake in CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT) by 69.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,598 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 62,000 shares during the period. EJF Capital LLC’s holdings in CIT Group were worth $1,422,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in CIT Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,128,000. Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new position in CIT Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $54,966,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in CIT Group by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,379,348 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $637,660,000 after acquiring an additional 762,474 shares in the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new position in CIT Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $762,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in CIT Group by 80.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,293,804 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,448,000 after acquiring an additional 576,489 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.01% of the company’s stock.

Get CIT Group alerts:

CIT stock traded up $1.46 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $48.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,199 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,111,024. CIT Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.65 and a 1 year high of $55.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market cap of $4.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.90 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $51.50.

CIT Group (NYSE:CIT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $1.49. CIT Group had a return on equity of 8.27% and a net margin of 10.06%. The business had revenue of $557.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $464.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($2.43) EPS. CIT Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that CIT Group Inc. will post 4.17 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.90%. CIT Group’s payout ratio is presently -200.00%.

CIT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised CIT Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 8th. raised their target price on CIT Group from $47.00 to $52.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Citigroup raised their target price on CIT Group from $47.00 to $52.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on CIT Group from $38.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised CIT Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $62.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.06.

CIT Group Company Profile

CIT Group Inc operates as the holding company for CIT Bank, N.A. that provides banking and related services to commercial and individual customers. The company operates through Commercial Banking and Consumer Banking segments. The Commercial Banking segment provides a range of commercial lending, leasing, and deposit products; loans comprising revolving lines of credit, term loans, unsecured loans, collateral-backed loans, asset-based loans, commercial real estate loans, and cash flow loans; and ancillary services and products, including cash management, capital markets, and advisory services primarily to small and middle market companies.

Read More: What is Green Investing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CIT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT).

Receive News & Ratings for CIT Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CIT Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.