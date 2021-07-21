EJF Capital LLC Acquires Shares of 42,873 Kismet Acquisition Two Corp. (OTCMKTS:KAIIU)

EJF Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Kismet Acquisition Two Corp. (OTCMKTS:KAIIU) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 42,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $426,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in KAIIU. III Capital Management acquired a new stake in Kismet Acquisition Two in the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Exos Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Kismet Acquisition Two in the first quarter valued at approximately $78,000. MHR Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Kismet Acquisition Two in the first quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Condor Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Kismet Acquisition Two in the first quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in shares of Kismet Acquisition Two in the first quarter valued at approximately $128,000.

Shares of KAIIU stock remained flat at $$9.95 during trading hours on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 633 shares, compared to its average volume of 76,249. Kismet Acquisition Two Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.74 and a 52 week high of $10.34. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.95.

Kismet Acquisition Two Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Newark, Delaware.

