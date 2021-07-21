EJF Capital LLC Acquires Shares of 30,000 One Equity Partners Open Water I Corp. (NASDAQ:OEPW)

EJF Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of One Equity Partners Open Water I Corp. (NASDAQ:OEPW) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $293,000. EJF Capital LLC owned approximately 0.30% of One Equity Partners Open Water I at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in One Equity Partners Open Water I during the first quarter valued at about $61,000. Bardin Hill Management Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of One Equity Partners Open Water I in the first quarter worth approximately $195,000. Easterly Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of One Equity Partners Open Water I in the first quarter worth approximately $244,000. Exos Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of One Equity Partners Open Water I in the first quarter worth approximately $461,000. Finally, Basso Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of One Equity Partners Open Water I in the first quarter worth approximately $634,000.

Get One Equity Partners Open Water I alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ OEPW remained flat at $$9.69 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.68. One Equity Partners Open Water I Corp. has a one year low of $9.57 and a one year high of $9.93.

One Equity Partners Open Water I Corp. is a blank check company. One Equity Partners Open Water I Corp. was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Further Reading: Systematic Risk

Receive News & Ratings for One Equity Partners Open Water I Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for One Equity Partners Open Water I and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.