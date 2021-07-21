EJF Capital LLC Acquires New Holdings in MCAP Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:MACQU)

EJF Capital LLC acquired a new stake in MCAP Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:MACQU) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 267,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,664,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MACQU. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in MCAP Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $13,236,000. Highbridge Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in MCAP Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $11,777,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in MCAP Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $7,969,000. Aristeia Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MCAP Acquisition during the first quarter worth approximately $6,952,000. Finally, Blackstone Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of MCAP Acquisition during the first quarter worth approximately $6,468,000.

Get MCAP Acquisition alerts:

MACQU traded up $0.06 on Wednesday, reaching $10.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 56,962 shares, compared to its average volume of 148,318. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.97. MCAP Acquisition Co. has a fifty-two week low of $9.77 and a fifty-two week high of $10.15.

MCAP Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more operating businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

Read More: What is the NASDAQ Stock Market?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MACQU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MCAP Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:MACQU).

Receive News & Ratings for MCAP Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MCAP Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.