Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) Price Target Raised to $125.00

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) had its price objective upped by SVB Leerink from $106.00 to $125.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the medical research company’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on EW. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $99.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $94.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Edwards Lifesciences from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $102.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Edwards Lifesciences from an in-line rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $102.50.

Edwards Lifesciences stock opened at $106.58 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.88, a current ratio of 3.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $99.80. The company has a market capitalization of $66.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.95, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.09. Edwards Lifesciences has a 52 week low of $70.92 and a 52 week high of $109.01.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The medical research company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.07. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 27.63% and a net margin of 19.02%. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.50 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Edwards Lifesciences will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Larry L. Wood sold 7,830 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.48, for a total value of $841,568.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 379,964 shares in the company, valued at $40,838,530.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 35,550 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.28, for a total transaction of $3,280,554.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 97,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,952,544.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 191,362 shares of company stock valued at $18,672,161 in the last quarter. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 23,170,971 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,938,020,000 after purchasing an additional 1,387,141 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 18,887,161 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,579,642,000 after purchasing an additional 1,037,653 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 14,059,476 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,175,935,000 after purchasing an additional 478,113 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 13,076,383 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,093,709,000 after purchasing an additional 239,765 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 33.4% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 12,990,116 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,086,493,000 after purchasing an additional 3,249,102 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.29% of the company’s stock.

About Edwards Lifesciences

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

