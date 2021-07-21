eDreams ODIGEO S.A. (OTCMKTS:EDDRF) Short Interest Update

eDreams ODIGEO S.A. (OTCMKTS:EDDRF) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 176,200 shares, a decrease of 26.3% from the June 15th total of 239,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1,762.0 days.

Separately, Oddo Bhf started coverage on eDreams ODIGEO in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company.

Shares of EDDRF stock remained flat at $$7.75 during midday trading on Wednesday. eDreams ODIGEO has a 52 week low of $3.65 and a 52 week high of $8.10. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $7.01.

eDreams ODIGEO SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online travel company in Europe. The company offers its online travel agency services under the eDreams, Go Voyages, Opodo, Travellink, and Liligo brands. It also provides marketing, admin and IT consulting, and metasearch services, as well as offers online advertising campaigns.

