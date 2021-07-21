Ecofin Sustainable and Social Impact Term Fund Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.08 (NYSE:TEAF)

Ecofin Sustainable and Social Impact Term Fund (NYSE:TEAF) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, May 12th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.075 per share on Friday, July 30th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 22nd.

Shares of NYSE:TEAF opened at $14.48 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.80. Ecofin Sustainable and Social Impact Term Fund has a 1 year low of $10.23 and a 1 year high of $15.30.

About Ecofin Sustainable and Social Impact Term Fund

Tortoise Essential Assets Income Term Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Tortoise Capital Advisors LLC It invests in equity and fixed income markets. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating in the essential asset sectors, which includes education, housing, healthcare, social and human services, power, water, energy, infrastructure, basic materials, industrial, transportation and telecommunications sectors.

