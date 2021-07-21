Ecofin Sustainable and Social Impact Term Fund Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.08 (NYSE:TEAF)

Ecofin Sustainable and Social Impact Term Fund (NYSE:TEAF) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, May 12th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.075 per share on Friday, July 30th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 22nd.
Shares of NYSE:TEAF opened at $14.48 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.80. Ecofin Sustainable and Social Impact Term Fund has a 1 year low of $10.23 and a 1 year high of $15.30.
About Ecofin Sustainable and Social Impact Term Fund
Featured Story: What is the role of the G-20?
Receive News & Ratings for Ecofin Sustainable and Social Impact Term Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ecofin Sustainable and Social Impact Term Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.