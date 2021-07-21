Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust (NYSE:EFR) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.08

Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust (NYSE:EFR) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, July 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.081 per share on Friday, July 30th. This represents a $0.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 22nd.
EFR stock opened at $14.16 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $14.14. Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust has a 12-month low of $11.21 and a 12-month high of $14.54.
Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust Company Profile
