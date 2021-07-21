Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust (NYSE:ETX) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.07 Per Share

Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust (NYSE:ETX) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, July 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, July 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.071 per share by the investment management company on Friday, July 30th. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 22nd. This is a boost from Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07.

NYSE:ETX opened at $22.98 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $22.72. Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust has a 52-week low of $20.26 and a 52-week high of $25.75.

About Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust

Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It invests in the fixed income markets. The fund invest in stocks of companies operating across the diversified sectors. It was previously known as Eaton Vance Municipal Income Term Trust.

