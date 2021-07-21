Eaton Vance Management Reduces Stock Holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Eaton Vance Management reduced its stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 24.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,085,289 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 674,859 shares during the period. Lowe’s Companies makes up 0.6% of Eaton Vance Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Eaton Vance Management’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $396,580,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 3.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,792,701 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,046,670,000 after purchasing an additional 369,456 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,285,445,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 9.1% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,053,442 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,341,424,000 after acquiring an additional 586,207 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1.9% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,626,477 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,260,221,000 after acquiring an additional 123,752 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,819,866 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $934,149,000 after acquiring an additional 783,731 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.38% of the company’s stock.

Lowe’s Companies stock traded up $0.49 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $194.60. 24,180 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,057,250. The firm has a market capitalization of $137.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.35. The company’s 50-day moving average is $192.78. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $143.51 and a 1 year high of $215.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.23.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.58 by $0.63. The firm had revenue of $24.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.91 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 296.41% and a net margin of 7.23%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.77 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 10.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 21st will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 20th. This is a boost from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.09%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer raised Lowe’s Companies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $235.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $234.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. increased their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $195.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Atlantic Securities raised Lowe’s Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $240.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $222.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $204.57.

In other Lowe’s Companies news, EVP Seemantini Godbole sold 15,234 shares of Lowe’s Companies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.77, for a total value of $2,906,190.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodelling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

