Eaton Vance Management Has $174.89 Million Stock Holdings in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Eaton Vance Management decreased its holdings in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) by 17.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,525,009 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 986,030 shares during the quarter. Eaton Vance Management owned 0.32% of Boston Scientific worth $174,891,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in Boston Scientific by 68.6% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 82,659,471 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,194,787,000 after purchasing an additional 33,630,705 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 50,962,625 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,969,708,000 after purchasing an additional 3,033,710 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 41,012,340 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,585,127,000 after purchasing an additional 1,551,355 shares during the period. Viking Global Investors LP lifted its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 59.3% in the 4th quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 29,990,892 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,078,173,000 after purchasing an additional 11,161,162 shares during the period. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 23,222,827 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $897,562,000 after acquiring an additional 1,916,805 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.63% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO William F. Bruss sold 24,331 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.04, for a total value of $487,593.24. Also, CAO Jonathan Monson sold 5,000 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.94, for a total value of $214,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 42,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,806,142.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 462,328 shares of company stock valued at $19,410,242 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Boston Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Needham & Company LLC set a $42.74 price target on shares of Boston Scientific and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Boston Scientific from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Truist upped their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $42.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Boston Scientific presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.59.

NYSE BSX traded up $0.52 on Wednesday, reaching $43.31. 71,470 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,327,262. Boston Scientific Co. has a 12 month low of $32.99 and a 12 month high of $44.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $42.68. The firm has a market cap of $61.54 billion, a PE ratio of 427.90, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.88.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.06. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 1.69% and a return on equity of 9.80%. The firm had revenue of $2.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.28 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: MedSurg, Rhythm and Neuro, and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

