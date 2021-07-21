Eaton Vance Management Cuts Stock Holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Eaton Vance Management trimmed its stake in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 16.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,347,562 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,214,820 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management owned 0.15% of Cisco Systems worth $328,233,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter worth about $2,026,921,000. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 161.1% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 21,162,770 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,094,329,000 after buying an additional 13,057,642 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Cisco Systems by 35.7% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 44,857,692 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,319,591,000 after purchasing an additional 11,791,493 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 334,979,843 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $17,321,808,000 after buying an additional 7,282,145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Asset Management US Inc. grew its position in Cisco Systems by 58.1% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 13,637,100 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $705,174,000 after purchasing an additional 5,013,028 shares during the last quarter. 72.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 7,584 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.11, for a total transaction of $402,786.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Maria Martinez sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.50, for a total value of $642,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 76,864 shares of company stock worth $4,186,457. 0.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CSCO traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $53.46. 190,098 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,349,893. The company has a 50-day moving average of $53.25. The company has a market capitalization of $225.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.91. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.28 and a fifty-two week high of $55.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.53.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The network equipment provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $12.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.57 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 20.92% and a return on equity of 31.12%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.79 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 2nd. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.77%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.68%.

Several analysts have commented on CSCO shares. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $63.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Finally, MKM Partners assumed coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $61.00 target price for the company. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.85.

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its product comprises of the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

