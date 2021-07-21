Eaton Vance Management Cuts Position in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Eaton Vance Management decreased its holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,541,171 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 22,077 shares during the quarter. Eaton Vance Management’s holdings in American Express were worth $217,983,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AXP. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Express during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Express during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd grew its position in shares of American Express by 92.6% during the first quarter. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd now owns 208 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Express during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Burleson & Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Express during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 84.01% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Laureen Seeger sold 20,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.44, for a total value of $3,412,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 63,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,586,009.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Raymond Joabar sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.03, for a total value of $1,640,300.00. In the last three months, insiders sold 63,438 shares of company stock valued at $6,607,836. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AXP traded up $4.20 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $173.07. The company had a trading volume of 46,871 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,494,279. The company has a 50-day moving average of $163.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $139.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.29. American Express has a 12-month low of $89.11 and a 12-month high of $174.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $1.13. The firm had revenue of $9.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.19 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 18.49% and a net margin of 14.29%. American Express’s revenue was down 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. Analysts anticipate that American Express will post 7.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 10th. Investors of record on Friday, July 2nd will be paid a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. American Express’s payout ratio is 32.21%.

AXP has been the subject of a number of research reports. initiated coverage on shares of American Express in a report on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $183.00 price objective for the company. DZ Bank cut shares of American Express from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of American Express from $122.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of American Express from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of American Express in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $151.16.

American Express Company Profile

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, Global Merchant and Network Services, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Services Group segment issues a wide range of proprietary consumer cards globally.

