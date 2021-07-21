Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) Position Reduced by Jackson Square Capital LLC

Jackson Square Capital LLC decreased its position in shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) by 13.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,935 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 790 shares during the period. Jackson Square Capital LLC’s holdings in Eastman Chemical were worth $543,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Eastman Chemical by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,573,013 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,054,182,000 after purchasing an additional 353,242 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in Eastman Chemical by 251.9% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 454,640 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $50,064,000 after purchasing an additional 325,431 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd grew its position in Eastman Chemical by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 2,159,381 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $237,791,000 after purchasing an additional 229,348 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service boosted its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 1,127.4% during the 4th quarter. National Pension Service now owns 247,979 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $24,867,000 after buying an additional 227,775 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,394,878 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $139,879,000 after buying an additional 199,748 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.13% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Perry Stuckey sold 8,487 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.24, for a total value of $1,011,989.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Scott V. King sold 12,588 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.00, for a total transaction of $1,586,088.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,827 shares in the company, valued at $986,202. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 111,461 shares of company stock worth $13,969,529 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.93% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:EMN opened at $108.19 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $120.51. Eastman Chemical has a 52-week low of $69.64 and a 52-week high of $130.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.88. The company has a market cap of $14.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.49.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.10. Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 5.72% and a return on equity of 13.86%. The company had revenue of $2.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Eastman Chemical will post 8.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio is 44.88%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical from $126.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical from $130.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $130.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Tudor Pickering lowered shares of Eastman Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $117.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $120.25.

Eastman Chemical Profile

Eastman Chemical Co engages in the provision of specialty chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Additives and Functional Products, Advanced Materials, Chemical Intermediates and Fibers. The Additives and Functional Products segment includes chemicals for products in the transportation, consumables, building and construction, animal nutrition, crop protection, energy, personal and home care, and other markets.

