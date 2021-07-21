Eastern Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBC) Receives $15.75 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Eastern Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBC) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the six research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $15.75.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Eastern Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 5th.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new position in Eastern Bankshares during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Eastern Bankshares in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Eastern Bankshares during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eastern Bankshares in the first quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Finally, Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Eastern Bankshares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $179,000. 49.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eastern Bankshares stock traded up $0.38 during trading on Friday, reaching $18.92. 2,671 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 689,874. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $21.06. Eastern Bankshares has a 52-week low of $11.74 and a 52-week high of $23.03.

Eastern Bankshares (NASDAQ:EBC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $155.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $154.46 million. Equities analysts predict that Eastern Bankshares will post 0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eastern Bankshares Company Profile

Eastern Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Eastern Bank that provides commercial banking products and services primarily to retail, commercial, and small business customers. It operates in two segments, Banking Business and Insurance Agency Business. The company provides interest-bearing and non interest-bearing checking deposits, money market deposits, savings deposits, and certificates of deposits, as well as debit and credit cards.

