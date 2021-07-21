East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $75.71.

EWBC has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of East West Bancorp from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of East West Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. DA Davidson upgraded shares of East West Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $62.50 to $87.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Compass Point lifted their price objective on shares of East West Bancorp from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th.

Get East West Bancorp alerts:

In related news, Director Rudolph Estrada sold 946 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.38, for a total value of $74,147.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,425 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,287,391.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Iris S. Chan sold 1,516 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.90, for a total transaction of $118,096.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $808,757.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 2,977 shares of company stock valued at $232,187. Company insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of EWBC. Norges Bank acquired a new position in East West Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $72,992,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in East West Bancorp by 41.6% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,896,002 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $248,276,000 after acquiring an additional 1,438,227 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in East West Bancorp during the first quarter worth $71,444,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in East West Bancorp by 6.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,394,834 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $914,739,000 after acquiring an additional 722,583 shares during the period. Finally, SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in East West Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $616,000. Institutional investors own 87.59% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:EWBC traded up $1.66 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $70.34. 1,365,044 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 849,514. The stock has a market cap of $9.98 billion, a PE ratio of 15.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.87. East West Bancorp has a 52-week low of $30.49 and a 52-week high of $82.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The company’s 50 day moving average is $72.68.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $426.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $407.91 million. East West Bancorp had a net margin of 35.32% and a return on equity of 12.15%. East West Bancorp’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.00 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that East West Bancorp will post 5.64 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd were paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 30th. East West Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.25%.

About East West Bancorp

East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals in the United States and Greater China. It operates through three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other.

Further Reading: What Does An Overweight Rating Mean?

Receive News & Ratings for East West Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for East West Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.