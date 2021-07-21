e-Money (NGM) Trading 12.9% Lower Over Last 7 Days

e-Money (CURRENCY:NGM) traded 2.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on July 21st. During the last week, e-Money has traded 12.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One e-Money coin can now be bought for about $0.49 or 0.00001554 BTC on popular exchanges. e-Money has a market cap of $9.77 million and $151,501.00 worth of e-Money was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003143 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001763 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.28 or 0.00038593 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 21.2% against the dollar and now trades at $34.40 or 0.00108082 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.29 or 0.00145446 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002955 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $31,777.42 or 0.99853244 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003145 BTC.

e-Money Coin Profile

e-Money’s total supply is 102,993,397 coins and its circulating supply is 19,760,286 coins. e-Money’s official Twitter account is @emoney_com

According to CryptoCompare, “e-Money is an electronic payment system and a store of value. It’s designed to be fast, frictionless, global money: an upgrade for banking services that reflects the increasingly interconnected world. e-Money knows no borders. Its promise is a cheaper and more user-friendly experience for global citizens, local businesses, international companies and NGOs alike. The currency-backed stablecoins which are so important to the project are an innovation on collateralised stablecoins, and they’re fully backed by bank deposits and government bonds. “

e-Money Coin Trading

