Dynamics Special Purpose (NASDAQ:DYNS) Shares Down 0.6%

Shares of Dynamics Special Purpose Corp. (NASDAQ:DYNS) traded down 0.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $9.78 and last traded at $9.78. 6,178 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 91% from the average session volume of 66,327 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.84.

About Dynamics Special Purpose (NASDAQ:DYNS)

Dynamics Special Purpose Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Redwood City, California.

