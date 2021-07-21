Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY) Short Interest Update

Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,100,000 shares, a drop of 32.5% from the June 15th total of 1,630,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 376,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.9 days. Currently, 3.7% of the company’s stock are sold short.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Dycom Industries by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,516,641 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $326,520,000 after purchasing an additional 114,981 shares during the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Dycom Industries during the 4th quarter valued at about $820,000. Peconic Partners LLC grew its stake in Dycom Industries by 43.5% during the 1st quarter. Peconic Partners LLC now owns 727,665 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $67,564,000 after purchasing an additional 220,660 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Dycom Industries by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 635,481 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $59,004,000 after purchasing an additional 39,917 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hill City Capital LP purchased a new stake in Dycom Industries during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,083,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.79% of the company’s stock.

DY stock traded up $0.52 on Wednesday, hitting $66.66. 2,921 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 294,624. Dycom Industries has a 12-month low of $40.71 and a 12-month high of $101.16. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.73. The company has a current ratio of 3.44, a quick ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a PE ratio of 31.50 and a beta of 1.61.

Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The construction company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $727.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $763.96 million. Dycom Industries had a return on equity of 8.08% and a net margin of 2.17%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.36 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Dycom Industries will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, B. Riley cut their price target on Dycom Industries from $97.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $92.50.

Dycom Industries Company Profile

Dycom Industries, Inc provides specialty contracting services in the United States. The company offers various specialty contracting services, including program management, engineering, construction, maintenance, and installation services, such as placement and splicing of fiber, copper, and coaxial cables to telecommunications providers.

