DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) Shares Sold by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC decreased its position in shares of DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) by 95.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,829 shares of the company’s stock after selling 117,745 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in DXC Technology were worth $182,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in DXC. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of DXC Technology by 188.3% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 529 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in DXC Technology by 36.8% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in DXC Technology by 70.7% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 612 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in DXC Technology in the fourth quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, Clarus Group Inc. acquired a new stake in DXC Technology in the first quarter worth about $106,000. 82.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of DXC Technology stock opened at $38.63 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.70. DXC Technology has a 52 week low of $15.64 and a 52 week high of $41.75. The company has a market capitalization of $9.88 billion, a PE ratio of -62.31, a PEG ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 2.44.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $4.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.29 billion. DXC Technology had a negative net margin of 0.84% and a positive return on equity of 11.89%. Equities research analysts anticipate that DXC Technology will post 3.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on DXC shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of DXC Technology from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $48.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of DXC Technology from $31.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of DXC Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $44.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.44.

In related news, Director Raul J. Fernandez acquired 2,517 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $39.73 per share, for a total transaction of $100,000.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions primarily in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS). The GBS segment offers a portfolio of analytics services and extensive partner ecosystem that help its customers to gain rapid insights, automate operations, and accelerate their digital transformation journeys; and software engineering and solutions that enable businesses to run and manage their mission-critical functions, transform their operations, and develop new ways of doing business.

