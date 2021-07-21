Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) Price Target Cut to $107.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) had its price target lowered by Morgan Stanley from $108.00 to $107.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on DUK. Mizuho increased their target price on Duke Energy from $96.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $105.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Duke Energy from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $106.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $97.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Argus raised shares of Duke Energy from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $106.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $103.08.

DUK opened at $103.74 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $101.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.62, a P/E/G ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.26. Duke Energy has a 12-month low of $78.95 and a 12-month high of $108.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.31.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $6.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.27 billion. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.68% and a net margin of 5.95%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.14 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Duke Energy will post 5.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a dividend of $0.985 per share. This represents a $3.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.80%. This is an increase from Duke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.39%.

In other Duke Energy news, CEO Ramin Sayar sold 64,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.28, for a total transaction of $1,180,888.00. Also, EVP Julia S. Janson sold 15,465 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $1,623,825.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 92,293 shares of company stock worth $4,034,905 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Duke Energy by 3.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 52,833,479 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,100,015,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600,497 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Duke Energy by 5.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,930,148 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,148,564,000 after purchasing an additional 613,292 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Duke Energy by 1.6% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,095,239 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $877,965,000 after purchasing an additional 147,390 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Duke Energy by 2.7% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,075,245 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $682,975,000 after purchasing an additional 187,708 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Duke Energy by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,456,092 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $499,562,000 after purchasing an additional 498,409 shares during the last quarter. 62.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Duke Energy Company Profile

Duke Energy Corp. engages in the distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure; Gas Utilities and Infrastructure; and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations in Duke Energy’s regulated electric utilities in the Carolinas, Florida and the Midwest.

