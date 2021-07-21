Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE:DRQ) Forecasted to Post FY2021 Earnings of ($0.86) Per Share

Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE:DRQ) – Seaport Res Ptn issued their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Dril-Quip in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, July 15th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst T. Curran expects that the oil and gas company will earn ($0.86) per share for the year. Seaport Res Ptn has a “Neutral” rating on the stock.

Get Dril-Quip alerts:

Dril-Quip (NYSE:DRQ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.44). Dril-Quip had a negative net margin of 12.97% and a negative return on equity of 1.68%. The business had revenue of $81.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $87.98 million.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on Dril-Quip in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $30.23 price objective on the stock. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Dril-Quip in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dril-Quip from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.06.

Shares of DRQ opened at $27.66 on Monday. Dril-Quip has a twelve month low of $22.25 and a twelve month high of $40.62. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.22. The stock has a market cap of $979.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.44 and a beta of 1.51.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DRQ. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Dril-Quip by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,997,274 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $199,288,000 after acquiring an additional 490,608 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Dril-Quip in the 4th quarter valued at $10,974,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Dril-Quip by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 4,089,181 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $135,884,000 after acquiring an additional 271,868 shares during the last quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Dril-Quip in the 1st quarter valued at $5,112,000. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Dril-Quip by 416.4% during the 1st quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 128,964 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,285,000 after purchasing an additional 103,988 shares during the period.

In related news, VP James C. Webster sold 5,000 shares of Dril-Quip stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.55, for a total transaction of $172,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.79% of the company’s stock.

About Dril-Quip

Dril-Quip, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services engineered drilling and production equipment for use in deepwater, harsh environment, and severe service applications worldwide. The company's principal products include subsea and surface wellheads, subsea and surface production trees, mudline hanger systems, specialty connectors and associated pipes, drilling and production riser systems, liner hangers, wellhead connectors, diverters, and safety valves, as well as downhole tools.

See Also: What is channel trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Dril-Quip Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dril-Quip and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.