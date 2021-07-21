DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV) Lowered to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “DoubleVerify Holdings Inc. is a software platform for digital media measurement and analytics. DoubleVerify Holdings Inc. is based in NEW YORK. “

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on DV. Truist Securities began coverage on shares of DoubleVerify in a report on Monday, May 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of DoubleVerify from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of DoubleVerify in a research report on Monday, May 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. William Blair began coverage on shares of DoubleVerify in a research report on Monday, May 17th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on shares of DoubleVerify in a research report on Monday, May 17th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.50.

Shares of DoubleVerify stock opened at $37.87 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 4.85 and a quick ratio of 4.85. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.61. DoubleVerify has a 1 year low of $27.16 and a 1 year high of $48.42.

DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $67.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.24 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that DoubleVerify will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DoubleVerify Company Profile

DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc offers a software platform for digital media measurement, data, and analytics. The company offers DV Authentic Ad, a metric of digital media quality that evaluates the existence of fraud, brand safety, viewability, and geography for each digital ad; DV Authentic Attention solution that provides exposure and engagement predictive analytics to drive campaign performance; and Custom Contextual solution, which allows advertisers to match their ads to relevant content to maximize user engagement and drive campaign performance.

