Dora Factory (DORA) Reaches Market Cap of $7.10 Million

Dora Factory (CURRENCY:DORA) traded down 2.7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on July 20th. One Dora Factory coin can now be bought for $4.55 or 0.00015253 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Dora Factory has traded 15.3% lower against the US dollar. Dora Factory has a market capitalization of $7.10 million and $5.78 million worth of Dora Factory was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dora Factory Coin Profile

DORA is a coin. It launched on March 21st, 2021. Dora Factory’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,561,334 coins. Dora Factory’s official Twitter account is @DoraFactory

According to CryptoCompare, “Dora Factory is an open-source, community-driven venture builder with the mission to empower hackers by creating tools for decentralized venture organizations to thrive. The vision of Dora Factory is to build a DAO-as-a-Service infrastructure that empowers every DAO with the right toolkits to better engage with and incentivize open-source developers and hackers on their way to building the next venture. “

