DopeCoin (DOPE) Price Hits $0.0022 on Major Exchanges

DopeCoin (CURRENCY:DOPE) traded up 8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on July 21st. Over the last seven days, DopeCoin has traded down 43.2% against the US dollar. DopeCoin has a total market cap of $261,901.59 and $17,957.00 worth of DopeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DopeCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0022 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 18.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000633 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $116.58 or 0.00362523 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.94 or 0.00009132 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0179 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 23.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000590 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00003929 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0564 or 0.00000175 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000368 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000040 BTC.

DopeCoin Coin Profile

DopeCoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 14th, 2014. DopeCoin’s total supply is 116,845,228 coins. DopeCoin’s official Twitter account is @dopecoinGold and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for DopeCoin is /r/DopeCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DopeCoin’s official website is www.dopecoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “DopeCoin is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency created for the cannabis community. It has a 60 second blocktime and uses the scrypt algorithm. “

Buying and Selling DopeCoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DopeCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DopeCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DopeCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

