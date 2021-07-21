DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH) Short Interest Update

DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 14,200,000 shares, an increase of 24.0% from the June 15th total of 11,450,000 shares. Currently, 11.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 3,580,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.0 days.

Shares of DASH traded up $1.47 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $179.03. 62,463 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,324,075. DoorDash has a 1-year low of $110.13 and a 1-year high of $256.09. The company has a market capitalization of $58.34 billion and a P/E ratio of -24.03. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $158.73.

DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $994.62 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 197.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that DoorDash will post -0.99 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on DASH. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of DoorDash in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $153.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of DoorDash from $175.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Truist raised shares of DoorDash from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $180.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of DoorDash from $170.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of DoorDash from $170.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. DoorDash has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $170.33.

In related news, Director Shona L. Brown sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.56, for a total value of $228,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO William M. Brown sold 119,303 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.33, for a total transaction of $26,166,726.99. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 9,905,951 shares of company stock worth $1,286,552,383. 15.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group purchased a new stake in DoorDash in the first quarter valued at approximately $444,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its position in DoorDash by 92.5% in the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 30,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,038,000 after buying an additional 14,795 shares during the last quarter. Anglepoint Asset Management LTD. boosted its position in DoorDash by 20.7% in the first quarter. Anglepoint Asset Management LTD. now owns 1,083,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,042,000 after buying an additional 185,942 shares during the last quarter. Hillhouse Capital Advisors LTD. boosted its position in DoorDash by 27.7% in the first quarter. Hillhouse Capital Advisors LTD. now owns 1,096,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,758,000 after buying an additional 237,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lone Pine Capital LLC boosted its position in DoorDash by 197.9% in the first quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 6,723,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $881,659,000 after buying an additional 4,466,620 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.59% of the company’s stock.

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce.

