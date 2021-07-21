Donut Price Reaches $0.0053 on Major Exchanges (DONUT)

Donut (CURRENCY:DONUT) traded up 2.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on July 21st. Over the last week, Donut has traded down 19.5% against the US dollar. One Donut coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0053 or 0.00000017 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Donut has a market cap of $638,188.70 and approximately $192,414.00 worth of Donut was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003118 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001771 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.23 or 0.00038134 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 17.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.44 or 0.00104234 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $45.99 or 0.00143363 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $32,082.33 or 1.00007462 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002930 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003127 BTC.

Donut Profile

Donut’s total supply is 120,355,919 coins. Donut’s official website is www.reddit.com/r/ethtrader

Buying and Selling Donut

