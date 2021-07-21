Donnelley Financial Solutions (NYSE:DFIN) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Donnelley Financial Solutions (NYSE:DFIN) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. provides software and services. It offers content creation, management and distribution, as well as data analytics and multi-lingual localization services. Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. is based in Chicago, United States. “

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. BTIG Research boosted their price target on shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, March 28th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Donnelley Financial Solutions presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.00.

Shares of NYSE DFIN traded up $1.47 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $32.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 220,587 shares, compared to its average volume of 234,730. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $30.86. Donnelley Financial Solutions has a one year low of $8.00 and a one year high of $35.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 266.77 and a beta of 2.15.

Donnelley Financial Solutions (NYSE:DFIN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.63. Donnelley Financial Solutions had a net margin of 0.57% and a return on equity of 1.94%. The business had revenue of $245.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $210.40 million. Research analysts anticipate that Donnelley Financial Solutions will post 2.92 EPS for the current year.

In other Donnelley Financial Solutions news, insider Eric J. Johnson sold 15,225 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.83, for a total value of $469,386.75. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 97,068 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,992,606.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 12.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in Donnelley Financial Solutions by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 20,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $679,000 after buying an additional 547 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Donnelley Financial Solutions by 0.4% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 225,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,271,000 after acquiring an additional 1,003 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in Donnelley Financial Solutions in the first quarter worth approximately $589,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in Donnelley Financial Solutions by 4.7% in the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 62,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,732,000 after acquiring an additional 2,806 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in Donnelley Financial Solutions by 1,088.2% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,110 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.85% of the company’s stock.

About Donnelley Financial Solutions

Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc operates as a risk and compliance solutions company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Capital Markets Â- Software Solutions (CM-SS), Capital Markets Â- Compliance and Communications Management (CM-CCM), Investment Companies Â- Software Solutions (IC-SS), and Investment Companies Â- Compliance and Communications Management (IC-CCM).

