Diversey (NASDAQ:DSEY) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Diversey (NASDAQ:DSEY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Diversey Holdings Ltd. is a provider of hygiene, infection prevention and cleaning solutions. Diversey Holdings Ltd. is based in FORT MILL, S.C. “

DSEY has been the topic of a number of other reports. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Diversey in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on Diversey in a report on Monday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Diversey in a report on Monday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Diversey in a report on Monday, April 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Diversey in a report on Monday, April 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.00.

Shares of DSEY opened at $16.27 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.86. Diversey has a one year low of $13.50 and a one year high of $18.61. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.20.

Diversey (NASDAQ:DSEY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $631.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $616.80 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Diversey will post 0.59 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of Diversey in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Diversey during the 1st quarter worth about $99,000. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc acquired a new stake in Diversey during the 1st quarter worth about $155,000. HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in Diversey during the 1st quarter worth about $156,000. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp acquired a new stake in Diversey during the 1st quarter worth about $205,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.33% of the company’s stock.

Diversey Company Profile

Diversey Holdings, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides infection prevention and cleaning solutions in Europe, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through two segments, Institutional, and Food and Beverage. The company manufactures, markets, and sells infection prevention and personal care products; floor and building care chemicals; kitchen and mechanical ware wash chemicals, and machines; dosing and dispensing equipment; and floor care machines to healthcare, education, food service, retail and grocery, hospitality, and building service contractor industries.

