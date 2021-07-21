Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN Sells 9,664 Shares of NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA)

Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN cut its stake in NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA) by 22.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 32,576 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 9,664 shares during the period. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN’s holdings in NuVasive were worth $2,136,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NUVA. Private Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of NuVasive by 70.2% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 514 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in NuVasive in the first quarter worth about $41,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in NuVasive by 939.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,039 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 939 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in NuVasive by 15.2% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,410 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in NuVasive by 103.3% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,435 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 729 shares during the period.

Get NuVasive alerts:

In related news, insider Lucas Vitale sold 2,208 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.23, for a total value of $150,651.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James Christopher Barry sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total transaction of $340,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,607 shares of company stock valued at $1,072,566 over the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NuVasive stock traded up $0.53 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $64.45. The company had a trading volume of 913 shares, compared to its average volume of 573,997. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a PE ratio of -65.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 3.48, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $67.18. NuVasive, Inc. has a 12-month low of $43.11 and a 12-month high of $72.61.

NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The medical device company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $271.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $261.12 million. NuVasive had a negative net margin of 4.70% and a positive return on equity of 6.47%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that NuVasive, Inc. will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on NUVA. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of NuVasive from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of NuVasive from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of NuVasive from $68.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of NuVasive in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Truist increased their price target on shares of NuVasive from $68.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.00.

NuVasive Profile

NuVasive, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells procedural solutions for spine surgery. it provides surgical access instruments, including Maxcess integrated split-blade retractor system that enable less-invasive surgical techniques by minimizing soft tissue disruption during spine surgery; neuromonitoring systems, which use proprietary software-driven nerve detection and avoidance technology and its intraoperative neuromonitoring services and support; and specialized spinal implants to advance spinal fusion by enhancing the osseointegration and biomechanical properties of implant materials, including porous titanium and porous polyetheretherketone.

Recommended Story: What is Cost of Capital?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NUVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA).

Receive News & Ratings for NuVasive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NuVasive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.