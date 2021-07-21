Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN Sells 26,932 Shares of SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC)

Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN cut its position in shares of SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC) by 12.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 192,903 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 26,932 shares during the period. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN’s holdings in SPS Commerce were worth $19,157,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley raised its position in SPS Commerce by 86.1% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 309,841 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $30,770,000 after purchasing an additional 143,385 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in shares of SPS Commerce in the 1st quarter worth $66,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of SPS Commerce in the 1st quarter worth $679,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in SPS Commerce during the 1st quarter worth $563,000. Finally, Twinbeech Capital LP purchased a new position in SPS Commerce during the 1st quarter worth $248,000. 96.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get SPS Commerce alerts:

Several research analysts recently weighed in on SPSC shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SPS Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Northland Securities upgraded SPS Commerce from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $113.00 to $123.00 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. SPS Commerce has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $118.60.

SPS Commerce stock traded up $0.65 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $99.69. 353 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 109,537. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $97.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.57 billion, a PE ratio of 78.80 and a beta of 0.90. SPS Commerce, Inc. has a 1 year low of $70.15 and a 1 year high of $118.06.

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The software maker reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.07. SPS Commerce had a return on equity of 10.84% and a net margin of 14.08%. The firm had revenue of $90.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $87.79 million. Research analysts forecast that SPS Commerce, Inc. will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

SPS Commerce Company Profile

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management solutions worldwide. It offers solutions through the SPS Commerce, a cloud-based platform that enhances the way retailers, suppliers, grocers, distributors, and logistics firms manage and fulfill orders, administer sell-through performance, and source new items.

Recommended Story: Why is insider trading harmful?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPSC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC).

Receive News & Ratings for SPS Commerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPS Commerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.