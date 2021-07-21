Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN Sells 21,759 Shares of Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc. (NASDAQ:EPAY)

Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN cut its stake in Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc. (NASDAQ:EPAY) by 13.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 144,288 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 21,759 shares during the period. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN owned 0.32% of Bottomline Technologies (de) worth $6,529,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of EPAY. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,155,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in Bottomline Technologies (de) during the first quarter valued at approximately $12,503,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Bottomline Technologies (de) by 3.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,843,021 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $309,650,000 after purchasing an additional 226,091 shares during the period. Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Bottomline Technologies (de) by 64.8% during the first quarter. Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 389,820 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $17,639,000 after purchasing an additional 153,235 shares during the period. Finally, Tributary Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Bottomline Technologies (de) by 71.1% during the first quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 297,024 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,440,000 after purchasing an additional 123,380 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Bottomline Technologies (de) alerts:

Several research firms have recently weighed in on EPAY. Craig Hallum reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) from $58.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.21.

EPAY stock traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $39.05. 409 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 333,124. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a PE ratio of 134.64 and a beta of 1.29. Bottomline Technologies has a 1-year low of $36.05 and a 1-year high of $55.09.

Bottomline Technologies (de) (NASDAQ:EPAY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $120.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.94 million. Bottomline Technologies (de) had a negative net margin of 2.61% and a positive return on equity of 2.88%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.27 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Bottomline Technologies will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Bottomline Technologies (de) news, insider John Francis Kelly sold 842 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.60, for a total transaction of $31,659.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 54,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,051,794.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Nigel K. Savory sold 1,421 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.27, for a total transaction of $68,591.67. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 129,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,231,174.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,306 shares of company stock valued at $523,091 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Bottomline Technologies (de) Profile

Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc provides various solutions for the banking, financial services, insurance, healthcare, technology, retail, communications, education, media, manufacturing, and government industries. It operates through four segments: Cloud Solutions, Banking Solutions, Payments and Documents, and Other.

Featured Article: Terms to Better Understand Call Options



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EPAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc. (NASDAQ:EPAY).

Receive News & Ratings for Bottomline Technologies (de) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bottomline Technologies (de) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.