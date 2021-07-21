Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN Reduces Holdings in Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP)

Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN cut its holdings in Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP) by 12.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 871,277 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 118,985 shares during the period. Stamps.com makes up 3.5% of Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN’s holdings in Stamps.com were worth $173,828,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in Stamps.com in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Stamps.com by 6,233.3% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 190 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new position in Stamps.com in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in Stamps.com by 121.2% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 230 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Stamps.com by 132.5% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 286 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. 85.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on STMP. Northland Securities lowered shares of Stamps.com from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $245.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Maxim Group lowered shares of Stamps.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Craig Hallum lowered shares of Stamps.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $340.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Stamps.com from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th.

Shares of NASDAQ:STMP traded up $1.54 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $326.15. The company had a trading volume of 6,223 shares, compared to its average volume of 652,517. The firm has a market cap of $5.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.04 and a beta of 0.34. Stamps.com Inc. has a 12-month low of $159.22 and a 12-month high of $325.98. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $213.74.

Stamps.com (NASDAQ:STMP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The software maker reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $189.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $190.07 million. Stamps.com had a return on equity of 25.32% and a net margin of 24.68%. Stamps.com’s revenue was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.32 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Stamps.com Inc. will post 6.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Kenneth Thomas Mcbride sold 92,544 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.61, for a total value of $29,948,163.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CMO Sebastian Buerba sold 9,802 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.33, for a total value of $1,934,228.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 9,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,934,228.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 156,874 shares of company stock valued at $48,300,262 over the last 90 days. 6.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Stamps.com Inc provides Internet-based mailing and shipping solutions in the United States and Europe. It operates in two segments, Stamps.com and Metapack. The company offers mailing and shipping solutions to mail and ship various mail pieces and packages through the United States Postal Service (USPS) under the Stamps.com, Endicia, Metapack, ShippingEasy, ShipEngine, ShipStation, and ShipWorks brands.

