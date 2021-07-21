Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN Has $59.30 Million Holdings in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN boosted its position in shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) by 202.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 196,444 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 131,432 shares during the period. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $59,304,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ANET. Eaton Vance Management grew its stake in Arista Networks by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 973,296 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $282,810,000 after buying an additional 88,466 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Arista Networks by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,194 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,415,000 after buying an additional 1,097 shares in the last quarter. Allstate Corp acquired a new stake in Arista Networks during the fourth quarter worth about $241,000. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 25,395 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,379,000 after acquiring an additional 3,287 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Arista Networks in the fourth quarter worth about $169,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Arista Networks alerts:

In other news, insider John F. Mccool sold 84 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $324.48, for a total transaction of $27,256.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 2,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.18, for a total transaction of $746,177.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $270,194.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 89,146 shares of company stock valued at $30,744,433. Insiders own 22.01% of the company’s stock.

Arista Networks stock traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $363.60. 2,354 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 401,673. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 12 month low of $192.96 and a 12 month high of $378.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $354.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.73 billion, a PE ratio of 42.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.16.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $667.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $642.57 million. Arista Networks had a net margin of 27.48% and a return on equity of 20.73%. The company’s revenue was up 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.02 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 8.75 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $365.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $359.00 to $362.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $345.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $342.47.

Arista Networks Company Profile

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

Read More: 52-week highs

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET).

Receive News & Ratings for Arista Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arista Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.