Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN) Shares Down 7.3% on Insider Selling

Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN)’s stock price fell 7.3% during trading on Monday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock traded as low as $75.56 and last traded at $76.03. 3,594 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 319,531 shares. The stock had previously closed at $82.00.

Specifically, Director Larry Alan Kay sold 449 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.18, for a total value of $44,082.82. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,041 shares in the company, valued at $985,825.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard Bloxam sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.04, for a total value of $300,060.00. 2.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

DIN has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dine Brands Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. CL King boosted their price target on Dine Brands Global from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Dine Brands Global from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. TheStreet raised Dine Brands Global from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on Dine Brands Global from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $106.27.

The company has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of -13.01 and a beta of 2.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $90.12.

Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The restaurant operator reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.88. Dine Brands Global had a negative net margin of 14.67% and a negative return on equity of 10.11%. The business had revenue of $204.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $196.45 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.45 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Dine Brands Global, Inc. will post 6.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Dine Brands Global in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Dine Brands Global in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Dine Brands Global in the first quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Dine Brands Global during the 4th quarter worth approximately $63,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Dine Brands Global by 30.1% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 726 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.51% of the company’s stock.

Dine Brands Global Company Profile (NYSE:DIN)

Dine Brands Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, franchises, operates, and rents full-service restaurants in the United States and internationally. It operates in five segments: Applebee's Franchise Operations, IHOP Franchise Operations, Rental Operations, Financing Operations, and Company-Operated Restaurant Operations.

