Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Increases Holdings in Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) by 4.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 510,710 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,013 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.29% of Cognex worth $42,473,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CGNX. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Cognex in the fourth quarter worth about $153,924,000. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in shares of Cognex by 141.5% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,183,372 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $95,007,000 after purchasing an additional 693,394 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cognex by 100.4% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,321,010 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $106,058,000 after purchasing an additional 661,764 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cognex by 43.0% in the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,612,191 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $133,795,000 after purchasing an additional 484,581 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cognex in the first quarter worth about $34,387,000. 87.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CGNX opened at $83.61 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.77 billion, a PE ratio of 66.36 and a beta of 1.64. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.26. Cognex Co. has a one year low of $58.82 and a one year high of $101.82.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $239.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $239.33 million. Cognex had a return on equity of 16.40% and a net margin of 25.55%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 43.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.11 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Cognex Co. will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st were issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.29%. Cognex’s payout ratio is 24.00%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CGNX shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Cognex from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Cognex from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Raymond James raised Cognex from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.57.

In related news, Director Dianne M. Parrotte sold 9,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $773,360.00. Also, Director Dianne M. Parrotte sold 333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.03, for a total value of $26,649.99. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,649.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Cognex Profile

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information in order to automate manufacturing and distribution tasks worldwide. Its machine vision products are used to automate the manufacturing and tracking of discrete items, including mobile phones, aspirin bottles, and automobile tires by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

