Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $43.75 Million Stock Position in Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP trimmed its position in Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV) by 0.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 605,620 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,961 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 1.11% of Envestnet worth $43,745,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Engineers Gate Manager LP boosted its holdings in shares of Envestnet by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 18,407 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,515,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the period. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Envestnet by 6.9% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 2,914 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Envestnet by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,569 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $541,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the period. Mariner LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Envestnet by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 16,989 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,398,000 after buying an additional 343 shares during the period. Finally, S.A. Mason LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Envestnet by 4.9% in the first quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 8,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $621,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Envestnet alerts:

NYSE ENV opened at $73.59 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 2.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.00 billion, a PE ratio of 216.44 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.12. Envestnet, Inc. has a 12-month low of $61.00 and a 12-month high of $92.51.

Envestnet (NYSE:ENV) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The business services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $275.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $273.48 million. Envestnet had a net margin of 1.87% and a return on equity of 11.50%. The company’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.57 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Envestnet, Inc. will post 1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on ENV shares. Truist Securities decreased their target price on shares of Envestnet from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Truist decreased their price target on shares of Envestnet from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Envestnet from $91.00 to $86.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of Envestnet in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.00.

Envestnet Profile

Envestnet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management software and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Envestnet Wealth Solutions and Envestnet Data & Analytics segments. The company's product and services include Envestnet | Enterprise, which provides an end-to-end open architecture wealth management platform, as well as offers data aggregation and reporting, data analytics, and digital advice capabilities; Envestnet | Tamarac that provides trading, rebalancing, portfolio accounting, performance reporting, and client relationship management software; and Envestnet | MoneyGuide that provides goals-based financial planning solutions to the financial services industry.

Read More: How interest rates affect municipal bond prices

Receive News & Ratings for Envestnet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Envestnet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.