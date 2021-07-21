Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $40.24 Million Stock Position in Unifi, Inc. (NYSE:UFI)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP reduced its stake in shares of Unifi, Inc. (NYSE:UFI) by 1.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,459,975 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 24,592 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 0.08% of Unifi worth $40,237,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in UFI. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in Unifi during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,262,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Unifi by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 36,437 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $647,000 after buying an additional 411 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Unifi by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 50,687 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $899,000 after buying an additional 5,318 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Unifi by 283.3% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,319 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 2,453 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Unifi by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 95,984 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,703,000 after buying an additional 1,540 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.96% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:UFI opened at $23.82 on Wednesday. Unifi, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.50 and a 1-year high of $30.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $25.19. The company has a market capitalization of $440.43 million, a PE ratio of -88.22 and a beta of 0.83.

Unifi (NYSE:UFI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The textile maker reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.09. Unifi had a negative net margin of 0.81% and a negative return on equity of 1.14%. The business had revenue of $178.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $168.80 million. Research analysts predict that Unifi, Inc. will post 1.06 EPS for the current year.

In other Unifi news, Director Robert J. Bishop sold 2,000 shares of Unifi stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.21, for a total transaction of $50,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $673,157.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robert J. Bishop sold 27,175 shares of Unifi stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.91, for a total transaction of $704,104.25. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $691,848.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 54,175 shares of company stock valued at $1,379,774 over the last three months. 28.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Unifi from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th.

Unifi Company Profile

Unifi, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of recycled and synthetic products made from polyester and nylon in the United States, Brazil, China, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Polyester, Nylon, Brazil, and Asia. The Polyester segment offers partially oriented, textured, solution and package dyed, twisted, beamed, and draw wound yarns; and pre-consumer and post-consumer waste products, including plastic bottle flakes and polyester polymer beads to other yarn manufacturers, and knitters and weavers that produce yarn and/or fabric for the apparel, hosiery, home furnishings, automotive, industrial, and other end-use markets.

