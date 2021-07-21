Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Cuts Stock Position in REX American Resources Co. (NYSE:REX)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lowered its holdings in REX American Resources Co. (NYSE:REX) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 496,323 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 6,386 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.08% of REX American Resources worth $41,776,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in REX American Resources by 9.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 949,630 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $79,930,000 after purchasing an additional 85,354 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in REX American Resources by 13.7% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,847 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of REX American Resources during the 1st quarter valued at $304,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of REX American Resources by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 603,060 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $44,307,000 after buying an additional 2,729 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of REX American Resources during the 1st quarter valued at $393,000. 81.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE REX opened at $79.75 on Wednesday. REX American Resources Co. has a one year low of $58.41 and a one year high of $116.86. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $88.35. The stock has a market cap of $477.86 million, a PE ratio of 26.15 and a beta of 1.09.

REX American Resources (NYSE:REX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 25th. The energy company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.71. REX American Resources had a return on equity of 4.20% and a net margin of 4.06%. The company had revenue of $164.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $129.00 million. On average, equities analysts predict that REX American Resources Co. will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Stuart A. Rose sold 5,697 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.09, for a total transaction of $501,848.73. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 579,211 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,022,696.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Stuart A. Rose sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.08, for a total value of $92,080.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 9,530 shares of company stock worth $871,734. 12.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on REX shares. TheStreet raised REX American Resources from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut REX American Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th.

REX American Resources Company Profile

REX American Resources Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells ethanol in the United States. It operates in two segments, Ethanol and By-Products, and Refined Coal. The company also offers distillers grains and non-food grade corn oil; and dry distillers grains with solubles, which is used as a protein in animal feed.

